California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

California Resources Stock Performance

CRC opened at $38.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. California Resources has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.83). California Resources had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corvex Management LP raised its position in California Resources by 399.1% during the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,385,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in California Resources by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,266,000 after buying an additional 1,266,053 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 696.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 792,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,443,000 after buying an additional 692,931 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,161,000 after buying an additional 635,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 409.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 717,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after acquiring an additional 576,872 shares during the last quarter.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

