Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Rating Increased to Action List Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$89.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$92.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$93.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CSFB set a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$78.59.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$64.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$74.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$69.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$46.06 and a 52-week high of C$88.18.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 10.0899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.64, for a total transaction of C$1,323,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$3,723,076.44. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.58, for a total value of C$715,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$926,102.04. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 17,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.64, for a total transaction of C$1,323,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,723,076.44. Insiders sold 50,530 shares of company stock worth $3,734,577 over the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

