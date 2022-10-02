Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$79.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CP. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$108.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$100.06.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$92.21 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$82.40 and a 52-week high of C$106.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$100.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$96.00. The firm has a market cap of C$85.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Dividend Announcement

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.5399997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total value of C$2,611,452.89. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Ashley Redd sold 50,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.80, for a total transaction of C$5,071,748.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,594,576.79. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total transaction of C$2,611,452.89. Insiders sold a total of 79,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,925,898 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.