Cap One Day Volume Reaches $42,238.00 (CAP)

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Cap coin can currently be bought for about $150.73 or 0.00781272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cap has a total market cap of $15.07 million and approximately $42,238.00 worth of Cap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cap has traded down 100% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cap alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005193 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000389 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Cap Coin Profile

Cap (CAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Cap’s total supply is 100,000 coins. The official website for Cap is cap.eth.link. Cap’s official Twitter account is @CapDotFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottle caps are the standard currency in Fallout, Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout: Brotherhood of Steel. Bottlecaps (CAP) are a 0 premine 0 instamine (0.25 Diff start). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.