Cappasity (CAPP) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Cappasity (CAPP) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, Cappasity has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $280,544.00 and approximately $147,084.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cappasity Coin Profile

Cappasity launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official website for Cappasity is cappasity.com/tech. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cappasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology.To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars.

