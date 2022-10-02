Cappasity Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $286,699.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Cappasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Cappasity has a market cap of $286,699.00 and $147,084.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069501 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10624956 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cappasity Coin Profile

Cappasity’s genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cappasity is cappasity.com/tech.

Cappasity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology.To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

