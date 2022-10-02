Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on Carbon Streaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Carbon Streaming from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Carbon Streaming from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.
Carbon Streaming Price Performance
OFSTF stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. Carbon Streaming has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -88.73.
About Carbon Streaming
Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.
