Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on Carbon Streaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Carbon Streaming from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Carbon Streaming from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Carbon Streaming Price Performance

OFSTF stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. Carbon Streaming has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -88.73.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming ( OTCMKTS:OFSTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carbon Streaming will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

