Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Cut to C$195.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$210.00 to C$195.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CGJTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$287.00 to C$286.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cargojet from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cargojet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.29.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Trading Up 1.2 %

Cargojet stock opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $80.68 and a 1 year high of $164.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.81.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.