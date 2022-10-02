Carillonium finance Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CAROM)

Carillonium finance (CAROM) traded 96.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Carillonium finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Carillonium finance has a total market capitalization of $8,672.56 and approximately $106,812.00 worth of Carillonium finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Carillonium finance has traded 92% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009112 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010785 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Carillonium finance
Carillonium finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Carillonium finance’s official Twitter account is @carillonium.
Carillonium finance Coin Trading
