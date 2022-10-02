Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cascades in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cascades’ current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.
Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion.
Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$8.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.81. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$7.95 and a twelve month high of C$16.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.57. The stock has a market cap of C$810.61 million and a P/E ratio of 5.66.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.
In other news, Director Mario Plourde acquired 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 273,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,529,754.75. In related news, Director Mario Plourde bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 273,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,529,754.75. Also, Senior Officer Dominic Doré bought 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,840.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$302,975.21. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,100 shares of company stock worth $213,367.
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.
