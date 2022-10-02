Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cascades in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cascades’ current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion.

Cascades Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bankshares cut Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.44.

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$8.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.81. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$7.95 and a twelve month high of C$16.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.57. The stock has a market cap of C$810.61 million and a P/E ratio of 5.66.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mario Plourde acquired 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 273,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,529,754.75. In related news, Director Mario Plourde bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 273,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,529,754.75. Also, Senior Officer Dominic Doré bought 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,840.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$302,975.21. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,100 shares of company stock worth $213,367.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Further Reading

