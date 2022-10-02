Catex Token (CATT) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Catex Token (CATT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Catex Token has a market cap of $52,510.10 and $275.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Catex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,213.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007127 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004836 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00063593 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002707 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010409 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005418 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00063778 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00081165 BTC.
About Catex Token
Catex Token (CATT) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
