CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in CDW by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $156.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.31.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

