Centrality (CENNZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $138.84 Million

Centrality (CENNZ) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Centrality has a market capitalization of $138.84 million and $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centrality has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,044.77 or 1.00102723 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00064155 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010512 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00063563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00081822 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

CENNZ is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centrality Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. Telegram | Reddit | Medium | Github | Facebook Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

