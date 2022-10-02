Centrality Market Capitalization Reaches $138.84 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CENNZ) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a market capitalization of $138.84 million and $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centrality Coin Profile

CENNZ is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai.

Buying and Selling Centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. Telegram | Reddit | Medium | Github | Facebook Whitepaper “

