CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Acquires £21,198.32 in Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde bought 19,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £21,198.32 ($25,614.21).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CentralNic Group alerts:

On Friday, September 23rd, Max Royde bought 14,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £16,240 ($19,623.01).

CentralNic Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LON:CNIC opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.38) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.80. CentralNic Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 153.78 ($1.86). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 119.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 121.97. The company has a market capitalization of £330.52 million and a P/E ratio of 5,725.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CentralNic Group Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

(Get Rating)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.