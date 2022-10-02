Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cerner Stock Performance

NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 395.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,219,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,005,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,419,000 after buying an additional 5,247,584 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cerner by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,499,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,131,000 after buying an additional 5,219,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $254,636,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 3,291.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,367,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

