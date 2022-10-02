Chainsquare (CHS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,714.00

Chainsquare (CHS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, Chainsquare has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Chainsquare has a market capitalization of $49.20 million and approximately $10,714.00 worth of Chainsquare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainsquare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chainsquare alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Chainsquare Profile

Chainsquare launched on July 22nd, 2020. Chainsquare’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Chainsquare’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainsquare’s official website is chainsquare.io.

Buying and Selling Chainsquare

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain Square is a project for payment of rewards points using a blockchain system, and it is aiming to incorporate blockchain technology into the currently used rewards points system. This converts rewards points scattered around the world into chain square tokens (CHS) through the chain square platform, making it convenient for anyone to use at credit card merchants around the world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainsquare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainsquare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainsquare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainsquare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainsquare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.