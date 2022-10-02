Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes $88,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after buying an additional 492,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after buying an additional 487,226 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $76.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

