Chicken Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million (KFC)

Chicken (KFC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Chicken has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $13,891.00 worth of Chicken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chicken has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chicken coin can currently be purchased for about $12.20 or 0.00063422 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chicken Profile

Chicken was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Chicken’s total supply is 203,513 coins. The official website for Chicken is chickenswap.org/#. Chicken’s official Twitter account is @ChefGrandpa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chicken

According to CryptoCompare, “ChickenSwap claims to be completely distinguishable from the existing DEX’s on the market. While adopting the model of automatic market maker (AMM) and staking mining mechanism from Sushiswap , ChickenSwap is a more simplified, fair, secure, and profitable version of SUSHI that will launch in multiple phases to ensure sustainability.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chicken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chicken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chicken using one of the exchanges listed above.

