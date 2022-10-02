China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CHCJY opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. China CITIC Bank has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.08.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

