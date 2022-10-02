China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
China CITIC Bank Price Performance
Shares of CHCJY opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. China CITIC Bank has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.08.
China CITIC Bank Company Profile
