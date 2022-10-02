Chromia Hits Market Capitalization of $84.43 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $84.43 million and $20.26 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,174.32 or 0.99922249 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007139 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004843 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00063644 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002710 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010423 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005456 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00064171 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00081468 BTC.
Chromia Profile
Chromia is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/Teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.
Buying and Selling Chromia
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
