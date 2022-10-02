Cindicator Hits 24-Hour Volume of $181.00 (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a market cap of $766,628.00 and approximately $181.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010799 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070212 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733776 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

