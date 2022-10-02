Citizens Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

CFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.40. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $57.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

