Civilization Hits One Day Trading Volume of $131,913.00 (CIV)

Civilization (CIV) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Civilization has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. Civilization has a market cap of $6.90 million and approximately $131,913.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Civilization launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. The official website for Civilization is www.civfund.com. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

