Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,300 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 559,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,883.3 days.
Clariant Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLZNF opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. Clariant has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $22.00.
Clariant Company Profile
