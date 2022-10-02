ClassZZ (CZZ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16,178.00

ClassZZ (CZZ) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One ClassZZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. ClassZZ has a market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $16,178.00 worth of ClassZZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ClassZZ has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ClassZZ

ClassZZ (CZZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2021. ClassZZ’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ClassZZ is classzz.com. ClassZZ’s official Twitter account is @class_zz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ClassZZ

According to CryptoCompare, “The entire value proposition of the Class ZZ network, and the associated Te Waka protocol is in its ability to conduct cross-chain transactions in a completely trustless, permissionless and decentralized manner. Indeed if decentralization is not important, centralized exchanges have allowed users to send tokens cross-chain since a decade ago.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClassZZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClassZZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClassZZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

