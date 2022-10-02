Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Short Interest Down 9.9% in September

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the August 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 362,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of CWAN opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CWAN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

