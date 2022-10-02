Clover Finance (CLV) Price Reaches $0.0830 on Top Exchanges

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $82.41 million and approximately $50.08 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0830 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Clover Finance has traded up 22.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance launched on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

