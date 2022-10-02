CoinLoan Self Reported Market Cap Hits $245.67 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One CoinLoan coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.17 or 0.00057846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded up 0% against the dollar. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $245.67 million and approximately $184,799.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Coin Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was February 16th, 2018. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

