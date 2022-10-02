Colliers Securities Lowers AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $239.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Colliers Securities to $239.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.80.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $184.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $180.01 and a 52-week high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.28%.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $168,000. Summit Global Investments increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $550,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,128,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,382,000 after purchasing an additional 128,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,488,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,230,000 after purchasing an additional 98,283 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Articles

