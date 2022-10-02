Community Token (COMT) Trading Down 17% Over Last 7 Days

Community Token (COMT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Community Token has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $13,604.00 worth of Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Community Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Community Token has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010820 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Community Token

Community Token launched on January 5th, 2022. Community Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Community Token is https://reddit.com/r/CommunityMetaverse. Community Token’s official Twitter account is @com_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Community Token is www.communitymetaverse.space.

Buying and Selling Community Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Community Token (COMT) it’s the official currency for all Community Metaverse products and systems (except in the Voting System).The total supply will be 1,000,000,000,000,000 (one quadrillion) tokens. Total commission on transactions – 4%: 1% tax – to the Development/Marketing Wallet 1% tax – as dividends for CVP holders through staking. Dividends will be sent to staking contracts and distributed between all holders who stake CVP 2% tax – will be redistributed between holdersCommunity Metaverse aims to present a truly transparent and fully community-driven ecosystem. Giving holders full authority to make decisions (through our Voting System) on which direction to take, and which products to create.”

