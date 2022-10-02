Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $58.47

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $424.90 million and approximately $97.51 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $58.47 or 0.00308113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00135411 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00065540 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00040606 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. Each day, approximately 2,312 COMP will be distributed to users of the protocol; the distribution is allocated to each market (ETH, USDC, DAI…), and is set through the governance process by COMP token-holders. Within each market, half of the distribution is earned by suppliers, and the other half by borrowers. Discord “

Buying and Selling Compound

