Connectome (CNTM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $411,945.00

Connectome (CNTM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Connectome has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. Connectome has a market cap of $16.03 million and $411,945.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Connectome Profile

Connectome’s launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 140,000,000 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Connectome

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”.”

