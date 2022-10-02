Cook Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $285,888.00 (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,227.94 or 0.99973490 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00063507 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010399 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00064019 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00081532 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol (COOK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Cook Protocol is a platform built on Ethereum blockchain that connects retail investors with professional fund managers. The Cook Protocol provides retail investors with a diverse selection of asset management options offered by a wide variety of professional asset managers, so investors do not need to understand sophisticated concepts to ride the DeFi train. Telegram “

