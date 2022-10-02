Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance
CPPMF stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $235.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.36. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.
Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
