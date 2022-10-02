COPS FINANCE (COPS) Price Reaches $28.83 on Exchanges

COPS FINANCE (COPS) traded down 33.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One COPS FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28.83 or 0.00150170 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, COPS FINANCE has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. COPS FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $523,610.00 and $20,114.00 worth of COPS FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COPS FINANCE alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

COPS FINANCE Coin Profile

COPS FINANCE’s launch date was March 22nd, 2021. COPS FINANCE’s total supply is 18,000 coins. COPS FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @CopsFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. COPS FINANCE’s official website is copsfinance.com.

COPS FINANCE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “COPS Finance is a DeFi protocol and ecosystem that embodies the decentralized finance vision by allowing anybody with an internet connection to use DeFi services. COPS offers a completely stable and open DeFi experience, complete with audited smart contracts and an indomitable token lock system.COPS is an ERC20 Governance Token that is used in all of the COPS’ services. The token is deflationary, and the tokens assigned to Farming and Staking would be destroyed over time by the burning processes, leaving a total supply of 12350 tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COPS FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COPS FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COPS FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COPS FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COPS FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.