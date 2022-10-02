Cormark Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$175.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CJT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cargojet to a hold rating and set a C$165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$207.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$202.64.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of CJT opened at C$111.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$138.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$146.94. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$109.69 and a 52-week high of C$202.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$246.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cargojet will post 7.2199999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insider Activity at Cargojet

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 730 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.49, for a total value of C$112,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at C$177,587.93.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.