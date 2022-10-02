Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Trimmed by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,942 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.6% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,013,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 976,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $554,369,000 after buying an additional 64,093 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,357,368 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $770,359,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $472.27 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

