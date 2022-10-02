CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 138 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $148.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.24. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.