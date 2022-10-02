Cream (CRM) Trading Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Cream (CRM) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, Cream has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a market cap of $4,834.67 and $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00040025 BTC.

Nemesis (NMS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nemesis Wealth Projects BSC (NMS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lizus Payment (LIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BashCoin (BASHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Cream

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0..online.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

