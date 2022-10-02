CREDIT Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $321.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $169,698.11 and $321.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 59.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002297 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

