Credit Suisse Group Trims boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Target Price to GBX 45

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHOOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut boohoo group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 67 ($0.81) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.46) in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.25.

BHOOY opened at $8.75 on Thursday. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

