Credits Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Credits has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $40,801.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Credits has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.