Credmark Price Reaches $0.0052 (CMK)

Credmark (CMK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Credmark has a total market cap of $530,340.00 and approximately $13,998.00 worth of Credmark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Credmark has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Credmark coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Credmark alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Credmark Profile

Credmark launched on May 27th, 2021. Credmark’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Credmark’s official website is credmark.com. Credmark’s official Twitter account is @credmarkhq. The Reddit community for Credmark is https://reddit.com/r/Credmark and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Credmark

According to CryptoCompare, “Credmark’s novel protocol organizes model contributors, governance token holders, and users around an ecosystem of DeFi data models. These models allow DeFi users to balance reward and risk against their personal risk tolerance, backed by a landscape of validated, persistently tested, and curated models that are competing for governance-defined success metrics.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credmark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credmark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credmark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credmark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.