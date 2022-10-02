Crowny (CRWNY) Price Up 19.4% This Week

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $140,085.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crowny has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,131.79 or 0.99973627 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064426 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00064143 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00081899 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny is a coin. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

Crowny Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowny is a platform that allows users to interact and engage with their favorite brands, rewarding those loyal to the brand and ensuring that brands reach a larger target audience. Based on their chosen preferences, users receive relevant content and offers while earning Crowny tokens ($CRWNY) and loyalty points by engaging with these brands. Crowny holders will be able to stake both CRWNY and the LP tokens gained through providing liquidity. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

