Crust Network (CRU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $721,886.00

Crust Network (CRU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $13.99 million and $721,886.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00003649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork. Crust Network’s official website is crust.network.

Buying and Selling Crust Network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership.”

