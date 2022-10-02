CryptoFranc Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.12 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00005277 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $103,213.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010709 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070072 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10712320 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 3,100,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog.

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond.All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

