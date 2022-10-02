CryptoZoon (ZOON) Achieves Market Cap of $772,661.00

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $772,661.00 and $748,923.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004712 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00046491 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $307.70 or 0.01608981 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00031503 BTC.

ZOON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2021. CryptoZoon’s total supply is 980,658,965 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoZoon’s official website is cryptozoon.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoZoon is inspired by Pokemon Story, its mission is to build a comprehensive platform of digital monsters that will enable millions of individuals to participate in the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world in a simple, creative, and enjoyable way. ZOON is the official currency in the CryptoZoon verse.”

