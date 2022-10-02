CUDOS Price Hits $0.0056 (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, CUDOS has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUDOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUDOS has a market cap of $48.57 million and $410,223.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009182 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000924 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010709 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070072 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10712320 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
CUDOS Coin Profile
CUDOS launched on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,741,203,793 coins and its circulating supply is 3,460,765,641 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUDOS’s official website is www.cudos.org.
Buying and Selling CUDOS
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars.
