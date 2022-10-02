Curio (CUR) Reaches Market Cap of $22,652.77

Curio (CUR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Curio has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Curio has a total market capitalization of $22,652.77 and $85.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,044.77 or 1.00102723 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007161 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004884 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00064155 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002734 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010512 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005390 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00063563 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00081822 BTC.
Curio Profile
Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Curio
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.
